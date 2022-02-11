MNANGAGWA COMMISSIONED 115 new buses for ZUPCO. This is the 8th time such an exercise has been conducted since January 2019. It is interesring to note that only this week, the government offered title deeds for illegally constructed properties which were originally targeted for demolition. All these developments are coming along, just a month before local elections which are set for 26th March 2022. Sibusiso Ngwenya.