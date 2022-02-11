- BRITAIN'S MOST SENIOR POLICE OFFICER, DAME CRESSIDA DICK stands down as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.
- MNANGAGWA COMMISSIONED 115 new buses for ZUPCO.
- 'IF NOT FOR CHINA'S SUPPORT MLISWA'S statement would be scribbled on a piece of paper, in a candle-lit room, and never find its way onto a functioning internet,'-Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe
- Sibanda, who fatally stabbed two soldiers, went "insane" and started tearing his prison garb, shouting and screaming in court
- MNANGAGWA OFFERS title deeds to tens of thousands of Harare illegal residents ahead of March 26 elections
MNANGAGWA COMMISSIONED 115 new buses for ZUPCO.
MNANGAGWA COMMISSIONED 115 new buses for ZUPCO. This is the 8th time such an exercise has been conducted since January 2019. It is interesring to note that only this week, the government offered title deeds for illegally constructed properties which were originally targeted for demolition. All these developments are coming along, just a month before local elections which are set for 26th March 2022. Sibusiso Ngwenya.