‘Mnangagwa demotes Zanu PF commissar Mike Bimha’

PRESIDENTMnangagwa’s purported demotion of Zanu PF commissar Mike Bimha to an ordinary politburo member has stirred speculation about a larger strategy aimed at solidifying his power beyond 2028, sources claim.

In a statement released on Monday evening, ruling party secretary-general Obert Mpofu announced the appointment of Munyaradzi Machacha, formerly the principal at the Chitepo School of Ideology, as the new commissar. Additionally, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda exchanged roles with Patrick Chinamasa, who transitioned from treasurer general to secretary for legal affairs.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and party information director Farai Marapira could not be reached for comment regarding the sudden reshuffling of the party’s top decision-making body.

Insiders suggest that Bimha was taken aback by the move, learning of his fate only through the press statement. Some sources allege that Bimha fell out of favor with the President due to perceived shortcomings in his mobilization efforts and criticism of Mnangagwa’s political ambitions. Bimha’s purported failure to organize Thank You rallies after the 2023 elections, which were seen as pivotal for consolidating Mnangagwa’s power beyond 2028, also contributed to his alleged downfall.

Mudenda’s reported promotion may be linked to his swift facilitation of the recall of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, which helped Zanu PF secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Chinamasa’s new role is speculated to involve crafting legislation aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028. However, constitutional constraints pose a challenge to such efforts, as Section 91(2) prohibits an incumbent president from seeking a third term.

Exiled former minister Walter Mzembi suggested that Mnangagwa’s reshuffle reflects his agenda for 2030. Reports also suggest that Zanu PF has been engaging in discussions with the CCC, led by Welshman Ncube, as part of Mnangagwa’s broader strategy.

Human rights advocate Aaron Hamauswa warned against amending the constitution to benefit the incumbent, highlighting the threat such actions pose to democracy and the rule of law.

Since assuming power in 2017, Mnangagwa has reshuffled his political commissars multiple times, indicating the strategic importance of these positions in his administration’s agenda.

