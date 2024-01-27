Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair person

President Mnangagwa gives Justice Priscilla Chigumba 6 more years as Zimbabwe, Election Council ( ZEC) chair

Justice Priscilla Chigumba was on Thursday re-appointed as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson on a six-year contract set to take effect on February 1.

“I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in terms of section 238(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20) Act 2013 re-appointed you as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for six years with effect from 1 February 2024,” chief secretary to the President and cabinet Martin Rushwaya wrote in a letter to Chigumba.

Chigumba, first appointed to the post in 2018, has presided over two harmonized elections and with this new contract will conduct the 2028 cycle.

Source – newsday