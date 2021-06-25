Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Training Depot tomorrow.



He touched down at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 3pm from Victoria Falls where he officially opened the 39th Ordinary Session of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) Administrative Council and 10th Ordinary Session of the elective Plenipotentiary Conference.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of State Security Cde Owen Ncube, several Government officials and service chiefs.

In Victoria Falls, the President called on all regional agencies to play their role as catalysts to the realisation of Agenda 2063.

In his keynote address to the high-level indaba, which is being attended by delegates from across the continent, some participating virtually, the President said increased regional integration is critical towards consolidating Africa’s independence and improving livelihoods for ordinary people.

In line with Africa Agenda 2063, which is the continent’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future, President Mnangagwa said enhancing regional integration would assist Africa in meeting global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At the heart of Pan Africanism lies the values of unity, solidarity and common purpose.

“These must continue to be forced as we consolidate the independence of Africa towards the realisation of shared development and prosperity for all our people,” he said.

Agenda 2063 is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity. Chronicle