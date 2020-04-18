‘MNANGAGWA paid $12943 hotel bill-12/9/81 for 106 NKoreans to train 5000 fifth brigade to slaughter 20,000 Ndebeles 65p each’.

‘

‘MNANGAGWA paid a $12943 hotel bill on 12/9/81 for 106 NKoreans to train 5000 fifth brigade soldiers to slaughter Ndebeles’.-basically ’65p per Ndebele’ ‘.

Mthwakazi mourns 40 years of Shona ruleby Mqondisi Moyo 7 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Zimbabwe/ Mashonaland to be precise, is today the 18th of April 2020 celebrating its so-called 40 years of Independence.

As they celebrate their forgeries of independence, it is not yet Uhuru for Mthwakazi. Actually we are still languishing under their oppressive rule. In 1980 Britain transferred is oppressive rule to Mashonaland so that they will do as they wish over us. It is still rule by conquest, first by whites and now by the Shonas.

As Mthwakazi people we have no reason to celebrate this so called 40 years as it is within these 40 years that between 1983 and 1987 we lost our more than 20 000 innocent people through the Gukurahundi- Umbhuqazwe-Genocide at the hands of the current Zanu Pf Shona led satanic government whom its current president Emerson Mnangangwa was then the Minister of State Security which runs the CIOs who are always terrorising our people till today. Mnangagwa will be remembered for his statement on the 04th of March in 1983 at a place in Lupane where he said: “Those who harbour dissidents will be applied DDT, a pesticides for killing coackroaches” and in the following morning at Siwale in Lupane 55 people were killed by the fifth brigade.

This same Emerson Mnangangwa will be remembered for paying a hotel bill of $12943 on 12 September 1981 being the accommodation of 106 North Koreans who were to train the 5000 fifth brigade soldiers to slaughter our people.

Not only was Emerson Mnangagwa in this evil act, the current vice president Constantine Chiwenga who was directing operations at One Brigade barracks in Bulawayo was also at the helm of the Genocide, so was the current Minister of Lands and Resettlement Perence Shiri who during the Gukurahundi was the commander of the Fifth brigade and was called Black Jesus for his satanic killings on our people. Not forgetting Sydeny Sekeramayi who was Minister of Defence then.

For starters all Ndebele people who constitute the 13 tribes of Mthwakazi have no reason to celebrate the so called 40 years of Independence. Celebrating the 40th year is tantamount to celebrating Gukurahundi, actually the shona led Zanu pf government has to this day refused to tell us what was happening between 1983 and 1987 where thousands of our unarmed people were massacred. They have not accounted for our departed ones this means we shall never rest until we get Justice for them.

Lest we forget that in 1933 counting from 1893 when our last King Lobhengula was defeated, the whites celebrated what they called 40 years of Matebeleland occupation. This year’s 40 years of Mashonaland independence celebrations was meant to be done in Matabeleland’s Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo. To some of us this was meant to be another 40 years of Matabeleland celebration occupation this time around by Shonas not Whites. We thank our God and ancenstors for causing the current confusion that is happening now which led to this clueless Shona led satanic government to cancel their 40th Mashonaland Independence celebrations that were to be held in Bulawayo the capital of Matebeleland(Mthwakazi) for the first time in 40 years. The cancellation of these celebrations through the providence of nature, is a blessing in disguise for the Mthwakazi citizens. One Obert Mpofu had said in the past days before the outbreak of Covid19 that the late founding nationalist Dr Joshua Nkomo would be happy in his grave that the celebrations will be this year held in Bulawayo.

To some of us this was an insult by the person with a big body like an elephant but who thinks like a lizard as narrated by Mr Jonathan Moyo. Indeed the opposite has happened , to prove that Mr Joshua Nkomo would not celebrate this mediocrity in his grave, the outbreak of Covid 19 forced the blood thirsty Zanu pf to cancel the dirty celebrations meant for Bulawayo.

There are so many reasons which make this 40th independence insignificant to Mthwakazi citizens; our people are treated as second class citizens in their forefathers land, the shonalised Zanu pf government caused the de-industrilisation of Bulawayo thereby relocating companies to Harare, our schools are now predominantly manned by shona teachers, our police stations captured by Shona policemen, our judiciary sytems captured by the shona CIO magistrates and public prosecutors, our hospitals have been taken over by Shona Doctors and Shona nurses,Our borders and tollgate are taken by shona thieves infact the entire civil service have been taken by Shonas, the millitary is predominantly Shonas.Our land with all the natural resources which include Gold, coal, gas , platnum and tourist attraction centres is now in the hands of Shona people.Our Cities, Towns, Farms and Villages have became safe havens for Shona elite, We can continue counting about the evil SHONALISATION of our land until the sun rises.

All these irregularities, thanks to the the Satanic 1979 Grandplan and CodeXXX document by both Mashonaland Colonial agents Zanu & MDC who act as political parties in the eyes of the world but deep within their hearts are the most poisonous snakes who uses those shona only documents as their rule book and a defector Constitution of Zimbabwe for our demise.

Having mentioned all these evils by this current barbaric government, i find it strange for any sane Mthwakazi person to celebrate this so called 40th independence, for celebrating it is as good as celebrating 40 years of Mthwakazi occupation by Mashonaland.

My word to my citizens is that dont celebrate this 40 years of Mashonaland Independence because our own Mthwakazi independence is on its way,behold it is fast approaching like wildfires. We cannot betray our more than 20 000 relatives and friends who died undeservingly during a Mashonaland government sponsored Gukurahundi Genocide.

The time to escalate our revolution is now or never, as we are left with nothing to celebrate as Mthwakazi people. We are now beggars in our own land.

The time to divorce out of this forced marriage of inconvinience first through the amalgamation of Mashonaland and Matebeleland in 1923, secondly by the Lancanster Agreement of 1979 of which by coincidence or by design the grandplan was also written in 1979, thirdly through the transfer of power from the white minority in 1980 to the shona people, fourthly the naked and shameful 1987 Unity Accord Agreement which resulted in Zapu being swallowed by Zanu pf.

I therefore make a clarion call to all of us as Mthwakazian people, let us wake up from our slumber and hold the bull by its horns.

How do we sing the song of joy when our oppressors are all over us. These were the words by the children of Israel when forced to sing during their capture in Babylon.

We therefore cannot sing the song of their independence when we are still captured. I will implore our people to read ” Psalms 137 verses 1 – 51) By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept, when we rembered Zion.2) We hanged our harps upon the willows in the midst thereof.3) For they that carried us away captive required of us a song; and they that wasted us required of us mirth, saying, sing us one of the songs of Zion.4) How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?5) If i forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget her cunning.

In IsiNdebe emlanjeni waseBhabhiloni sahlala phansi salila sikhumbula ISiyoni.Sabekaphansi amacaco ethu. Labo ababesithumbile bathi sibahlabelele eyinye yezingoma zaseSiyoni sathi singayihlabela kanjani ingoma yenjabulo ezweni lokuthunjwa.I reiterate we cannot shout or celebrate the so called 40th independence when we are still under captive. The time for us to shift our eyes to the Lord is now, and unto the Lord this is where our help shall come from.

Alibuye Emasisweni Elabokhokho Bethu.

Sisonke Sibambene SinguMthwakazi Sizakulungisa.

For Peace and Justice in Our Lifetime.

Mqondisi MoyoMRP President.

#Mthwakazi_Revolution

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 310,473 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 310,473 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,950

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/