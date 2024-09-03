Mnangagwa rejects 3rd term in office

President Mnangagwa rejects third term in office and will handover power in 2028 when his second and final term expires.

Mnangagwa is seeking to put a stop to growing speculation that he intends to amend the constitution and either extend to 2030 or run for another five-year term.

Describing himself as a “constitutionalist,” Mnangagwa who came to power in 2017 following a military coup told an audience of Zimbabwean expatriates in Beijing, China, said he held dear to the constitution.

“If there’re people you’re gossiping with saying the chief wants to extend his term, forget it, I don’t want. The people of Zimbabwe gave me a lot to plough and when I’m finished others will come and plough their own section,” Mnangagwa said, responding to a question from the audience.

“So, this question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch, no. I’m in my second term and I already know the date I’m stepping down as president. In 2028 I’m retiring to my home and others will come in. So, if there’re people entertaining such thoughts [third term] tell them to perish the idea, that’s not in my plans.”

While Mnangagwa has been consistent in rejecting the idea of extending his term, which would require him to clear several hurdles including potentially two national referendums, his supporters have been mobilising throughout the country chanting the slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa Vanenge Varipo Vachitonga [2030 Mnangagwa Will Be There, Ruling].”

Several Zanu PF provincial chairpersons and the women’s and youth wings of the party have openly voiced support for extending Mnangagwa’s term, arguing that he is performing well as president.

The plan has united the fractious opposition parties who have vowed to oppose it, with potential backing of some in Zanu PF who support Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the next leader of the party.

Mnangagwa, who would be 85 in 2028, is in Beijing for the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

