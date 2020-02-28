

‘Mnangagwa’s daughter, Farai Mlotshwa, ‘given’ US$5m starting with US$250 000 by (RBZ) and no invoices issued for the transactions!’ according to a former Cabinet Minister, the exiled ex-Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo .

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter, Farai Mlotshwa, was reportedly ‘given’ a total of US$250 000 by the struggling Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), a former Cabinet Minister has claimed.

The exiled ex-Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the central bank RBZ was ordered to pay the the President Mnangagwa’s daughter US$5m in tranches of 20US$1m over a period of five weeks , on 19 February 20.

” Farai Mlotshwa (nee Mnangagwa) was today given USD250K in cash by the “Dealers” Section of (the RBZ) Treasury Division. On 19 February 2020, (RBZ) was ordered to pay her USD 5m in tranches of USD 1m over five weeks. There’re no invoices for the transactions!”, said Moyo, signing off with the hashtag, #ForexCartel.

The central bank had not responded to the former Minister’s claims of this fraudulent transaction. More details to follow…..Zwnews

Join the group and encourage others to join 300,212 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 300,212 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,836 likes

24,884 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,855

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4