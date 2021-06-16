- BULAWAYO FAWCETT SECURITY GUARD shot in the head with an AK-47 rifle by armed robbers on Monday night.
- KARIBA, HURUNGWE AND KWEKWE, have been identified as hotspots resulting in them being placed under localised lockdown to stem the spread of the corona virus
- MNANGAGWA'S NEPHEW TEMBA MLISWA FACES, contempt of Parliament for allegedly abusing other Members Parliament
- 15 JUNE 1919, ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO, CAPTAIN JOHN ALCOCK AND ENGLISH PILOT ARTHUR WHITTEN BROWN flew across the Atlantic, the First Nonstop Transatlantic Flight with the help of a sextant, whisky and coffee in 1919 just eight years before Charles Lindbergh's flight.
- SIMBA MASVAURE 44-a Milton Keynes UK based Zim man found guilty of 11 sexual offences against minors over 12 years.
MNANGAGWA’S NEPHEW TEMBA MLISWA FACES, contempt of Parliament for allegedly abusing other Members Parliament. Norton Member of Parliament, Mr Temba Mliswa might have landed himself in trouble this afternoon after Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi said she will rule tomorrow whether the legislator is not in contempt of Parliament for allegedly abusing other Members Parliament.
Deputy Speaker Gezi ejected Mr Mliswa this afternoon for disorderly conduct and said she will make a ruling on whether his conduct did not constitute contempt of Parliament. This was after Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi proposed that Mr Mliswa be investigated for disorderly conduct in the chamber.
This was after Mr Mliswa heckled at Minister Ziyambi, who is also Leader of Government Business in the House, hurling insults at him as he was on the floor to respond to a question from a backbencher. – the herald