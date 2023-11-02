PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s niece Henrietta Rushwaya convicted of smuggling

and remanded in custody till 9 November 2023

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been convicted for attempting to smuggle gold worth US$333,000 to Dubai through the RGM International Airport. She said she took the wrong bag. She has been remanded in custody to November 10 for sentencing.

An unverified statement doing rounds on social media purportedly from The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, “The President of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation Henrietta Rushwaya has been convicted of smuggling 6kg of gold.”

“Rushwaya who is appearing in the Anti-Corruption Court at the High Court of Harare was caught red handed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport whilst smuggling gold valued at USD333 04228 out of the country to Dubai.”

“She has been detained in custody pending sentence which will be handed down on the 10. of November 2023.”

Rushwaya, 53, was busted at the main international airport in Harare with the precious mineral in her bag as she checked in for a flight to Dubai.

Police said the gold was valued at around US$366 000 (about 310 000 euros).

Rushwaya leads the federation which represents mainly small-scale and artisanal miners.

We are still to verify the statement

Source – Herald