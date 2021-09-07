- 'MNANGAGWA'S REGIME offers colonial trains left by Rhodesians as transport solution, ZanuPf alternative to Chamisa's bullet trains'.
- A NEW HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE TAX WILL be introduced across the UK to pay for reforms to the care sector and NHS funding in England, the PM has said.
- BORIS JOHNSON SAID COLONIALISM IN AFRICA should never have ended and dismissed Britain’s role in slavery
- Exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says his hands are clean when it comes to electoral and political violence
- ZIMBABWE'S opposition MDC-Alliance and UPND of Zambia, plan to annihilate all long-standing ruling parties, especially former Liberation Movements in Africa by 2030.
‘MNANGAGWA’S REGIME offers colonial trains left by Rhodesians as transport solution, ZanuPf alternative to Chamisa’s bullet trains’.
The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company in conjunction with the National Railways of Zimbabwe have unveiled rail coaches to ease congestion in and out of the city centre to the eastern and western suburbs.
The old trains went viral on the internet causing a stir with come social media users saying the coaches will claim many lives because of their age.
Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said, “Sometimes I think that Mnangagwa is surrounded by people who are not only corrupt, but have no idea about what needs to be done. This is what they presented today to Zimbabweans, a colonial train left by Rhodesians. This is their alternative to
Nelson Chamisa’s bullet trains.”
According to the national transporter, Zupco is planning feeder services from the suburban stations that passengers can use on the same ticket as the train, so there will be no extra charge for the final leg going home or the initial leg going to work.
The move arose after commuters complained about the waiting period at terminuses in the early morning and later afternoon when it became apparent Zupco and its franchise holders were taking too long to move commuters at these times.
– Byo24News