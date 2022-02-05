MNANGANGWA’S NEPHEW Martin Rushwaya a senior Ed aide risked overnight detention in graft trial yesterday

I remind people as always, ‘Wake up Zimbabwe, you are only told what you want to know. Since the fall of the late former President Robert Mugabe who was removed by the military under the pretext that they were only targeting criminals around him, has any former Zanu PF criminal been arrested for looting millions in US$? Secondly, why is it that now that we are approaching local elections on March 26th, we are suddenly told the Chombo trial is set to resume and we also see free Mupfumira suddenly appearing to appear before the courts of law but it is all meaningless hot air meant to appease the brainwashed Zimbabwe public who will vote Zanu PF no matter how much they suffer,..wake up Zimbabwe! DEPUTY Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya the former Permanant Secretary of Defence, who is also President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Ed’s) nephew as his late mum was a sister to Ed’s late mother, and who is also a cousin to Henrietta Rushwaya, on Wednesday risked overnight detention for contempt of court in the on-going corruption trial of former Cabinet minister Priscah Mupfumira. Henrietta Rushwaya , was born in 1968 and trained as a teacher at Morgenster Teachers College in Masvingo, Zimbabwe . She is a former CEO of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and former Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president. Rushwaya was summoned by the State to testify against Mupfumira, who is charged with fast-tracking a project to build low-income houses in Gweru through Drawcard Enterprises without seeking National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board approval and without going to tender. NSSA falls under the purview of the Labour ministry, which Mupfumira headed at the time the offence was allegedly committed. Under cross-examination from Mupfumira’s lawyer Admire Rubaya, Rushwaya refused to explain what sections Mupfumira contravened in regards to the project. “What did she do that you know in contravening her duties in regard to the Muzenya or Drawcard Investments project?” asked Rubaya. Rushwaya refused to give an answer. Irked by his conduct, magistrate Ngoni Nduna threatened to detain him for contempt of court. “I am in charge here. We have remedy to that and I will hold you in contempt of court. I will detain you in custody and see you tomorrow when you have sobered up,” Nduna warned. After the warning, Rushwaya confessed that he did not know of anything wrong that Mupfumira did which warranted her arrest on criminal charges. Rushwaya told the court that he had no idea on who reported Mupfumira to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to cause her arrest. He also acknowledged that Mupfumira worked without a contract and had no written down duties and responsibilities. Rushwaya said ministers were guided by a handbook, confirming Mupfumira’s testimony that she did not violate any specific duty. Rushwaya also told the court that he did not know Mupfumira’s alleged accomplice Barnabas Matongera. Mupfumira and Matongera indicated that they would apply for discharge at the close of the State case. Henrietta Rushwaya has been linked, arrested and tried on several cases of corruption for her role in match-fixing scandals in Zimbabwe. See below: In October 2020, Rushwaya was arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport after attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of Zimbabwe to Dubai. Background Rushwaya trained as a teacher at Morgenster Teachers College in Masvingo and practised for a couple of years. She then joined the Sports and Recreation Commission, and in 2000 she went on to study sports management on a scholarship in Norway . She returned in 2004 and was asked to coordinate fundraising activities for the Zimbabwe national soccer team, The Warriors. Rushwaya then held the post of director of sport in the late former Vice-President Joseph Msika’s office, before being appointed Zifa Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2007. Match Fixing Allegations Limpopogate In a match-fixing scandal which is commonly referred to as the Limpopogate, in March 2016, ZIFA announced that Rushwaya had been linked to a match-fixing syndicate which had been fixing games for the past 6 years and was planning to fix an upcoming Zimbabwe 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers game against Swaziland. Rushwaya admitted that she had interacted with Asian match-fixers since 2015 up to the time the scandal was unearthed but said she was working undercover to try and nail them after she promised investigators working for FIFA that she would bring the culprits to book. In April 2016 Rushwaya was arrested following the allegations of being involved in a match-fixing ring run from South Africa. Asiagate In a match-fixing scandal which came to be known as Asiagate, then ZIFA CEO, Henrietta Rushwaya was accused of having organised a trip by the Zimbabwe national team to Malaysia on 28 December 2009 during which matches are said to have been manipulated. An investigation into the matter found she was the “core central point” in the scam which involved referees, players and journalists. On the trip, Zimbabwe lost 3-0 to Thailand; beat the Malaysian champions Selangor 3-0 before losing 6-0 to Syria. An investigation by the ZIFA Board of Enquiry found that Rushwaya had been the “core central point” in the match-fixing. On 26 October 2016, Rushwaya was fired after a disciplinary tribunal appointed by ZIFA ruled that she be dismissed for mismanagement and insubordination. She had been found guilty on the majority of the charges levelled against her. In February 2012 Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of bribery and match-fixing linked to the Asiagate scandal. She appeared in court facing 11 counts of concealing transactions from a principal, two counts of fraud and 15 others of bribery involving US$1 million. Extortion Allegation In August 2014 Rushwaya was arrested on allegations of planning an attempt to extort Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries leader and founder Walter Magaya of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Rushwaya was picked up following a report made by Prophet Magaya at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station. Other Criminal Allegations 2008 Arrest In February 2008, Rushwaya was arrested and charged with attempting to defeat the course of justice after an investigation at the Attorney-General’s Office into questionable circumstances that led to the Rushwaya’s trial on theft charges being brought forward by two months. Corruption at ZIFA Between 2007 and 2008 she faced theft charges for stealing from ZIFA funds and was tried at the courts in 2008. 2020 Gold Smuggling Arrest On 26 October 2020, Rushwaya was arrested as she tried to smuggle 6kgs of gold out of Zimbabwe at Robert Mugabe International Airport. Detectives, who were tracking her based on on a tip-off, alerted the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) scanner operators to thoroughly examine Rushwaya’s hand luggage where the gold was subsequently found. The gold was worth US$366,000. Questioned about the origin of the gold, she said that she had obtained it from an Ali of number 32 Lanark Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. She was charged with smuggling under the Customs and Excise Act. She is mentioned on p32 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels. The head of the Zimbabwe Miner’s Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya is currently on trial for attempting to smuggle gold belonging to Pakistani businessman Ali Muhamad. (Madzianike, N. Rushwaya remains in custody as State moves to contest Ali bail. 13 November 2020) It has been alleged that Rushwaya, the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and one of the President’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa are part of “an elite trafcking cartel” that smuggles gold out of Zimbabwe. (Flanagan, J. Zimbabwe gold smugglers ‘worked for Mnangagwa’s wife’. The Times, 2 November 2020) Political Career In February 2008 Rushwaya tried and failed to secure the ticket to represent Zanu PF in Gutu South in the 29 March 2008 parliamentary elections. Personal Life In November 2015 it was rumoured Rushwaya was having an affair with popular musician, Jah Prayzah. Both Rushwaya and Jah Prayzah dismissed the rumours. In January 2011 it was reported Rushwaya had possibly had an affair with MDC politician Welshman Ncube. Rushwaya was reported to have had an exploitative relationship with popular football star Benjani Mwaruwari whom she reportedly said had bought her a car for a gift.