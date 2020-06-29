- After 500,000 deaths, WHO warns worst of coronavirus pandemic is "yet to come" WHO chief say six months since the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is still far from over. cbsnews.com
- ZIMBABWE SWITCHES TO SUBSTITUTE ARV drugs for the second line drugs for anti-retroviral treatment (ART) which is currently in short supply.
- 'MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE (MDC) , Chamisa abducted, and forced to drink urine',
- A CHEGUTU TOWN COUNCIL WORKER Love Chengeni (35) drowned in sewage yesterday while fixing dilapidated sewage pipes and the trench collapsed
- A BULAWAYO WOMAN, IS HOSPITALISED AFTER, JUMPING ONTO THE BONNET OF THE ESCAPING CRIMINALS CAR who had stabbed her and left her bleeding, held on tight on the wipers for 60m until another vehicle blocked the get away vehicle , before the criminals attempted to flee on foot but members of the public gave chase and caught them.
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has reported that its Goromonzi South Youth District Chairman Davison Chamisa has been located in Norton after been drugged, brutalized, assaulted.
According to the party, Chamisa was dumbed in a railway line whilst unconscious and was injected with an unknown substance and made to consume pills and forced to drink the torturer’s urine.
Chamisa was reported missing on Sunday in all police with the party saying they had previously been told he is at Ruwa police station.- Byo24