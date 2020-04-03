- US soul singer Bill Withers , 81, a musician who wrote Lean on Me, Ain’t No Sunshine and Lovely Day has died.
- 'Africa should be a giant lab for coronavirus vaccines testing because the continent lacks the resources to defend against the infections'-French doctors on live TV
- Swine, bird flu, corona , ebola, Bubonic plague deaths caused by viruses from eating/contact with certain birds and animals,hmn!
- Its wrong to simply blame Zanu-PF for all of the self inflicted MDC's problems , e.g the decision to appoint Chamisa as the president in February 2018 according to Leading academic and UZ political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure, says that the MDC is facing significant turmoil.
- CORONAVIRUS-Zimbabwe now has 9 confirmed cases after a Harare man (50) tested positive on UK return home on 21st of March 2020.
Mpilo Central Hospital’s clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya has since been appointed the hospital’s acting chief executive officer.
GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect removed Mr Leonard Mabandi as chief executive officer for Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.
Mr Mabandi was appointed Mpilo Central Hospital boss in 2015 after the suspension and subsequent firing of Mr Lawrence Mantiziba.
The hospital was rocked by serious scandals under the stewardship of Mr Mantiziba. Mr Mabandi has been transferred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital where he served as the chief executive officer prior to being seconded to the biggest referral hospital in the southern part of the country.
Dr Ngwenya, confirmed that he has been appointed acting chief executive officer without shedding more light on the matter. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva could not be reached for further comment as her cellphone rang unanswered.
Mpilo Central Hospital is facing various challenges including shortage of medicines and mass resignation of nurses due to poor remuneration. – chronicle