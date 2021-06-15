MURDER:-Stab victim body found dead in a maize field in Pumula South suburb and another at his home in Njube Bulawayo.



The two unrelated cases come at a time when murder cases seem to be on the rise in Zimbabwe, particularly in Bulawayo.

In a tweet, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the attackers.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist investigations in two separate murder cases. On 12/6/21 a body of an unknown male adult was found in a maize field behind Plot 6 Pumula South Habek with several stab wounds on legs and shoulders,” tweeted the police.

“In another murder case, Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a case in which a Njube man (44) died after arriving home at night with a stab wound on the chest. Anyone with information should contact any nearest police station.”