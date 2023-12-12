MUSICIAN Zahara (Bulelwa Mkutukana) dies in Johannesburg hospital from Liver complications

MUSICIAN: Zahara (Bulelwa Mkutukana) dies in Johannesburg hospital

The world bids farewell to the exceptionally talented musician Zahara, known in private life as Bulelwa Mkutukana. The multi-award-winning artist took her final bow on Monday night, leaving a void in the hearts of her fans. Zahara’s passing occurred within the hushed confines of a private Johannesburg Hospital, with her devoted fiancé, Mpho Xaba, standing vigil by her bedside.

The somber news follows Zahara’s two-week battle with liver complications, a struggle that ultimately claimed her life just before the clock struck 9 pm. A source close to the artist revealed the tragic moment, indicating that the family would soon release an official statement. During her final moments, Zahara found solace in the presence of Mpho, her constant companion.

As the news reverberated, Oyama Dyosiba, spokesperson for the Mkutukana family and Zahara’s cousin, faced the heartbreaking challenge of locating Xaba on that fateful Monday night. From Cape Town, Dyosiba expressed his struggle to connect with Mpho, encapsulating the disorienting and far-reaching impact of the loss.

A week prior, the family had confirmed Zahara’s week-long hospitalization, extending gratitude to those who offered support and compassion during the trying times. The family’s statement emphasized the importance of relying on accurate information, urging the public to turn to Zahara’s official social media channels for updates on her health.

Amidst the ordeal, Zahara’s family from East London made the poignant journey to Joburg, standing alongside Xaba in solidarity. Initially admitted to a medical ward, Zahara’s condition took a turn for the worse, prompting a transfer to the Intensive Care Unit of the private hospital.

In the final days, the artist’s situation deteriorated, culminating in reports of her unresponsiveness. Zahara’s departure leaves an indelible mark on the world of music, prompting reflection on the fragility of life and the enduring impact of her artistic legacy

Source – Byo24