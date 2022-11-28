MUTARE CENTRAL , Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer allegedly murdered his own mother over cigarettes dispute yesterday.

Elvis Zhou (29) who was recently sent on leave after developing mental problems fatally assaulted his mother Crescentia Siziba (54) with bricks.

According to police Zhou was escorted to his rural home in Mberengwa by his uncle Tinashe Chitonga on 25 November.

Upon their arrival, they saw the accused’s wife Sinikiwe Chana (26) and the now-deceased Siziba on this day he was not violent.

It is further alleged that on November 26 he demanded cigarettes from his wife and was not given he searched for the cigarettes in the whole house and became violent for not getting cigarettes.

He stranged his wife before assaulting her wife with open hands.

Siziba tried to intervene and Zhou pelted her with bricks and she died on the spot.

Zhou is currently assisting police with investigations.

Source – Byo24