- Three Detectives including an Inspector stage a break in and theft at Harare Central Police Station
- Mwonzora has withdrawn from 2023 Presidential race
- ZIMBABWE HARARE mumps outbreak
- PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he will not lose sleep on August 23 when Zimbabwe goes to the polls because he is already assured of victory.
- Lovemore Madhuku told his supporters to vote out Zanu PF and it's leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they have failed to deliver their promises.
Mwonzora has withdrawn from 2023 Presidential race
Posted on by newzimbabwevision
Related Post
- Three Detectives including an Inspector stage a break in and theft at Harare Central Police Station
- ZIMBABWE HARARE mumps outbreak
- PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he will not lose sleep on August 23 when Zimbabwe goes to the polls because he is already assured of victory.
- Lovemore Madhuku told his supporters to vote out Zanu PF and it’s leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they have failed to deliver their promises.
- CHINESE operated illegal laboratory filled with infectious agents, medical waste and hundreds of mice bioengineered “to catch and carry the COVID-19 virus found in a rural California warehouse ,