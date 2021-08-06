Mwonzora MDCT recalls 4 of Chamisa’s Chipinge Urban councillors.

Mwonzora MDC T recalls 4 of Chamisa’s Chipinge Urban councillors

MDC T led by Douglas Mwonzora recalls MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa Chipinge Urban Councillors today.

The four who have been recalled are Zivanai Nyakuchena ward , Sarah Marwa Sithole ward 2, Raina Madenyika Ward 4 and Chrispen Rambu Ward 8.

Below is a statement by ward 8 Uban Chrispen Rambu notifying residents about his recall.

“Dear Ward 8 urban, Chipinge Central Residents

“Im writing this to let you know that your ward 8 Councillor Chrispen Rambu you sent has been recalled from Council by Mwonzora of MDC T.

“The Zanu-PF controlled party of Douglas Mwonzora is continuing fighting the will of the people.

“Today i and other 3 councillors received letters stating that we are no longer Councillors.

“However, i remain your servant. Im sure we will continue working to complete what we have started.

“During my tenure, I started some projects like water reticulation for about 300 houses which are ready to connect in Usanga A, Water we connected at Makocheredze Primary School where there was no water for some time, there was no Secondary school in Ward 8 but we now have a ground for the high school, we also pushed to have electricity in Usanga and St Kelvin.

“In addition during my time, I opened a link road From Usanga and St Kelvin. Since I was the Environmental Management and Technical Service Chairperson i initiated the opening of drains in the CBD which were last opened in the 2000 and so many projects.

“With all the above, the MDC T led by Mwonzoro did not consider that. They have decided to continue working against the will of the people. This clearly shows that they are enermy of the people.

“They have recalled four of us, Zivanai Nyakuchena ward , Sarah Marwa Sithole ward 2, Raina Madenyika Ward 4 and me, Chrispen Rambu Ward 8 for refusing to sell out the struggle.

“I remain a loyal servant of the people. I remain an MDC Alliance led by President Nelson Chamisa Member.

“Yours in Struggle Councillor Chrispen Rambu

Councillor WaBantu.”

MDC T led by Mwonzora started recalling MDC Alliance Legislators and Councillors after a controversial Constitutional judgement that was ruled in favour of Mwonzora.

Meanwhile, both Zanu-PF and MDC T are delaying by elections which are supposed to be held after three months when a person is recalled or dies.

Source – Fanuel Chinowaita