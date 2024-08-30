Mzanzi Express overturns in Douth Africa, 10 Zimbabweans dead

MZANZI EXPRESS bus crash near Makhado South Africa (10 dead Zimbabweans identified)

TEN Zimbabweans, who were killed in a road accident in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, have been identified and the Government, through the embassy in South Africa, is now working on repatriating the bodies.

Thirty-five people were also injured when a Mzansi Express bus with 67 passengers on-board, overturned along the N1 highway near Makhado town, while on its way from Bulawayo to Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mr Eria Phiri, yesterday confirmed that they had identified all 10 deceased persons and their next of kin.

“We will share more information at a later stage,” he said.

The embassy is expected to offer consular services, collaborate with the host Government in ensuring a smooth repatriation process for the accident victims for burial in the country.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo province, the bus drove over a roundabout (last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers.

The department said the accident scene had since been cleared, while the injured passengers had been taken to different hospitals.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, was yesterday expected to reveal the Transport Department’s intervention plan in response to the accident with the Zimbabwe Exiles Forum expressing sadness.

“As Zimbabwe Exiles Forum (ZEF), we are deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate accident. We take the view that public transporters should ensure that all their drivers are well rested, refreshed and are familiar with the roads they operate on,” said ZEF director Advocate Gabriel Shumba.The Herald.