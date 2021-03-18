NATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY AUTHORITY (NBA) CEO Jonathan Mufandaedza faces 23 counts of fraud

Mufandaedza, who appeared in the company of his lawyer Everson Chatambudza, was remanded to today for bail ruling. Chatambudza accused the State of taking over 48 hours to bring his client to court following his arrest. It is the State’s case that sometime in 2015, Mufandaedza misrepresented to his employer and authorised payment of US$10 000 to be equally shared between himself, Walter Sanyika, Zedias Chikwambi and Antony Phiri, claiming they had prepared a national report on the implementation of the Cartagena Protocol on biosafety. It, however, turned out that the report was done by his subordinate Anna Takombwa. It was further alleged that Mufandaedza, on December 19, 2013, instructed his personal assistant Nothando Mnkadhla to pay him US$6 160 which was for a holiday in South Africa although he was not entitled to holiday allowances. Mufandaedza allegedly went to South Africa, Victoria Falls, Masvingo and Gweru and also claimed more than 28 000 litres of fuel which he was not entitled to. The accused person allegedly withdrew thousands of United States dollars to pay his rentals and rates. On another count, it is alleged that Mufandaedza made Victoria Munyangadzi sign a four-year contract to work as a cleaner at the NBA offices, but she did not report for duty from 2017 to February this year. She, instead,worked as a housekeeper at his residence. He also allegedly employed Michael Munengiwa as a gardener, Clayton Chitayi, John Dube and Gresham Chakanyuka as security guards to man the NBA head office, but they worked at his leased property. Other allegations include purchase of cellphones, and hiring out of his buses to transport NBA staff, as well as purchasing a Land Rover Discovery vehicle in 2018 without board approval. – newsday