NATIONAL BROADCASTER , ZIMBABWE BROADCASTING CORPORATION will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.

MNANGAGWA’S NIECE ZBC CEO Helliate Rushwaya issued an internal memo informing staffers that Pockets Hill for both Radio and Television will shut down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity. Remember the powerful Rushwaya women , are Mnangagwa’s sister’s daughters and Martin Rushwaya Secretary for Defence is a member of the same family, Mnangagwa’s nephew as www.newzimbabwevision.com has always said before, repeatedly for years.

This comes along at the same time after the breaking news that, Zimbabwe’s minister of Agriculture RTd Air Marshall, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, also ‘Mugabe’s nephew’, the Fifth Brigade commander who led the slaughter of over 20,000 Ndebeles in the Gukurahundi genocide, Perrance Shiri (born Bigboy Samson Chikerema) a.k.a Gudo guru has died on the same day Mnangagwa’s wife overturned:.

Mnangagwa is seen by Gukurahundi survivors as the man who was Mugabe’s anchor for over fifty years, also the Minister of state security in charge of CIO, Military, Police and Intelligence during Gukurahundi. This is a double blow for Zanu pf at a time the nation is approaching the 31st July 2020 a potential game changer with the nation expected to go out in mass protest against the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. These two developments will admitedly leave Mnangagwa like all ritualistic Zanu pf leaders in fear of whats coming next, who will fall, how , when and where,….now we wait!

Perrance Shiri like his filthy rich Mnangagwa Zanu pf was admitted at an elite hospital after his driver died of the deadly Coronavirus and he had gone into isolation, More news to follow.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says , read between the lines, wake up Zimbabwe! is it not strange to you that the Militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime has in the last few days,locked up journalists, Mnangagwa’s wife has overturned, Perrance Shiri has died and as if that not enough ZBC the Zanu pf mouthpiece will seal off broadcasting studios, a powerful tool in any coup or mass resistance such as the expected 31st July 2020 protests. In any coup, eliminate the leaders to be ousted and gra TV and Radio broadcasting studios, send out developments to the public both locally and globally and effectively seal the support of the police, military and intelligence as they break camp from the oppressive authority, and jump ship to join the people or coup plotters. 31st july 2020 is set to be an interesting day for Zimbabwe! Sibusiso Ngwenya

photo-Sibusiso Ngwenya (R)