Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp

A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.

The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison.

The man who lives Brandenburg state and was not identified, had denied working as an SS guard at the camp and aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners. H pleaded not guilty again on Monday, just ahead of Tuesday’s verdict.

“I don’t know why I am here,” he said again at the close of the proceedings. Under cross-examination, the defendant previously said he did “absolutely nothing.” He denied knowledge of the vast crimes that took place at Sachsenhausen, saying he had been a farm laborer at the time in question.