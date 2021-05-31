NEARLY 400 doses of sedative drugs — pethidine and morphine — were stolen from the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Monday, a development that has forced patients to source their own.

Both drugs are classified as dangerous and every dose should be signed for by a registered medical practitioner before being administered as continued use can lead to an addiction.

Thieves who broke into the pharmacy in what could be an inside job, also got away with records where practitioners account for use of pethidine.

In a seemingly well-choregraphed operation, the thieves first disabled CCTV cameras before breaking in and the theft was discovered on Monday. They also stole a laptop and a Microsoft tablet from the UBH pharmacy.

Pethidine is a pain-relieving drug that has a feel-good effect. It is used in emergency departments and post-surgery stages of health care.

Side effects include respiratory depression, drowsiness, sedation, mood changes, euphoria, dysphoria, mental clouding, nausea, vomiting and electroencephalographic changes.

Large doses of pethidine may cause excitation and convulsions.

Morphine is a strong painkiller used to treat severe pain, for example after an operation or a serious injury, or pain from cancer or a heart attack. chronicle