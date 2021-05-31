- ZANU-PF slogan in preparation for the 2023 elections, "ED Pfee", has changed to "#2023 Five Million Votes ED Pfee".
- COVID: SA Ramaphosa announces a return to level 2 lockdown-harsher and more stringent measures on gatherings, after a surge of new Covid-19 infections.
- A GUARD DIED ON THE SPOT AND 7 people were injured when a Honda CRV ran a red traffic light and collided with a 7.5 tonne UD truck at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street in Bulawayo .
- 71 YEARS AFTER CONSTRUCTION, ELITSHENI Primary School in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province will have tap water following completion of water and sanitation project by the Rotary Club of Bulawayo South in partnership Rotary Club of Amsterdam.
- A GWERU WOMAN 25 poured boiling oil over hubby then clubbed him to death with a log next door where he sought refuge after a misunderstanding over infidelity.
NEARLY 400 doses of sedative drugs — pethidine and morphine — were stolen from the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Monday, a development that has forced patients to source their own.
NEARLY 400 doses of sedative drugs — pethidine and morphine — were stolen from the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on Monday, a development that has forced patients to source their own.
Both drugs are classified as dangerous and every dose should be signed for by a registered medical practitioner before being administered as continued use can lead to an addiction.
Thieves who broke into the pharmacy in what could be an inside job, also got away with records where practitioners account for use of pethidine.
In a seemingly well-choregraphed operation, the thieves first disabled CCTV cameras before breaking in and the theft was discovered on Monday. They also stole a laptop and a Microsoft tablet from the UBH pharmacy.
Pethidine is a pain-relieving drug that has a feel-good effect. It is used in emergency departments and post-surgery stages of health care.
Side effects include respiratory depression, drowsiness, sedation, mood changes, euphoria, dysphoria, mental clouding, nausea, vomiting and electroencephalographic changes.
Large doses of pethidine may cause excitation and convulsions.
Morphine is a strong painkiller used to treat severe pain, for example after an operation or a serious injury, or pain from cancer or a heart attack. chronicle