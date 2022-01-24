- MALAWI PRESIDENT LAZARUS CHAKWERA has dissolved the entire cabinet on charges of corruption.
- BURKINA FASO PRESIDENT ROCH KABORE detained at military camp - by mutinying soldiers, four security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday
- BRITISH MAN FILES FOR maintenance against Zimbabwe man
- PRODUCTIVE ESIDAKENI FARM WORKERS JOBLESS as Zanu Pf Sec for Admin, Obert Mpofu defies High Court.
NELSON CHAMISA announces new party name CCC (CITIZENS COALITION for CHANGE). The new party breaks away from the MDC brand and will have yellow party colours. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya.