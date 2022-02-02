- UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCILR Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group confirms that there has been no change in the Zimbabwe's human rights record under President Emmerson Mnangagwa despite claims by the second republic that it has introduced sweeping reforms.
- NELSON CHAMISA is celebrating his birthday today. He was born on 02 February 1978.
- 'ZIMBABWE ON VERGE OF REDOLLARISATION due to government's failure to resolve a perennial currency crisis'-Financial analysts .
- Several Zimbabwe opposition parties across fail to field candidates in several contested seats countrywide, a situation which analysts say has given the ruling Zanu-PF party an upper hand.
- ESIDAKENI (Keshelmar) Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province farm owners, have turned down an offer by Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu to conduct a physical inspection of the disputed farm.
