NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city’s mayor has said.

“We’re about 10 days away from seeing widespread shortages,” Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. “If we don’t get more ventilators people will die.”

New York state has become the epicentre of the outbreak in the US and accounts for almost half of the country’s cases.

There are now 31,057 confirmed cases nationwide, with 390 deaths.

On Sunday, the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said 15,168 people had tested positive for the virus., an increase of more than 4,000 from the previous day.

“All Americans deserve the blunt truth,” Mr de Blasio told NBC News. “It’s only getting worse, and in fact April and May are going to be a lot worse.”

New York now accounts for roughly 5% of Covid-19 cases worldwide. BBC