- NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city's mayor has said.
- 48 UK Corona deaths since Saturday includes 37 in England, seven in Wales, 3 in Scotland and 1in Northern Ireland , total UK cases now 5,683.
- Boris Johnson has warned "tougher measures" could be introduced if people do not take the government's coronavirus advice seriously as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .
- UNITED STATES is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases,
- CONFIRMED GLOBAL CORONA cases globally have reached 304,544
NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city’s mayor has said.
NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city’s mayor has said.
“We’re about 10 days away from seeing widespread shortages,” Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. “If we don’t get more ventilators people will die.”
New York state has become the epicentre of the outbreak in the US and accounts for almost half of the country’s cases.
There are now 31,057 confirmed cases nationwide, with 390 deaths.
On Sunday, the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said 15,168 people had tested positive for the virus., an increase of more than 4,000 from the previous day.
“All Americans deserve the blunt truth,” Mr de Blasio told NBC News. “It’s only getting worse, and in fact April and May are going to be a lot worse.”
New York now accounts for roughly 5% of Covid-19 cases worldwide. BBC