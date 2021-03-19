NEWLY APPOINTED PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY AND AMBASSADOR AT LARGE to the Americas and Europe Uebert Angel who is allegedly wanted by the police in UK on several criminal cases , says he holds several degrees.

NEWLY APPOINTED PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY AND AMBASSADOR AT LARGE to the Americas and Europe Uebert Angel who is allegedly wanted by the police in UK on several criminal cases including sexual abuse of female church members and multiple accounts of rape, and several accounts of fraud, says he holds several degrees. WWW.NEWZIMBABWEVISION.COM says that, whatever the real story regards Uebert Angel, the people’ss knowledge of the blood thirsty Zanu Pf is that, he has now bitten off more than he can chew. We all know that you could join Zanu pf at a senior level like him because of the inherent wealth accumulation mostly criminal associated with it, but you will not be allowed to walk away or expose the real inside information regards the scandalous militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. We have all seen how ruthless Zanu pf was towards people who were seen as enemies for having walked away or refused to align with the scandals having amassed all they could, case in point Magaya, Chiyangwa to name a few, the list is endless, an never ends well for those who walk away.Anyway, it is obvious to anyone who carefully follows global issues that once an ambassador, one is generally afforded Diplomatic immunity, a form of legal immunity that ensures diplomats are given safe passage and are considered not susceptible to lawsuit or prosecution under the host nation’s laws, although they may still be expelled by the country…….need I say more?Prophet Uebert Angel Uebert Angel a British-Zimbabwean charismatic evangelical preacher and the founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry in the United Kingdom, was on Wednesday officially appointed to an executive post of the Government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Uebert Angel allegedly fled after British Police opened several cases on him , including several rape, and fraud issues and entered Zimbabwe via Chirundu border post. Prophet Ubert Angel will serve as “Special Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large” for Zimbabwe. His remit covers Europe, North America, South America and Central America.Prophet Angel was sworn in today at the State House. This comes after intense speculation after a document detailing his training programme was leaked onto social media a few weeks ago. At the time the document leaked, the government had not announced that the clergyman had been appointed an Ambassador.The founder of the Spirit Embassy: Goodnews Church, who is based in the United Kingdom, has been in Zimbabwe for the last two weeks undergoing an induction and training programme for diplomats.According to senior government officials, President Mnangagwa appointed Prophet Angel as an Ambassador at Large because he believes that the preacher can leverage his international profile to benefit Zimbabwe.Speaking after he was sworn in, Prophet Uebert Angel said that he will use his vast business experience and connections to raise the Zimbabwe’s profile and to bring investors into the country. He also said that he will hit the ground running and that he will be assisted by his wife, Prophetess Beverly Angel. Prophet Uebert Angel graduated with degrees from Salford, Bolton and Edinburgh Napier universities in the United Kingdom, information gleaned by The Herald reveal.This comes as Ambassador Angel was a victim of a smear campaign on social media platforms where some people claimed that he received a fake degree from a college in the United States.However, inquires to the colleges in the UK revealed that in 2005, Ambassador Angel was part of the graduates at Salford University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Honours in Business Finance.The Herald has in its possession a copy of Ambassador Angel’s intermediate transcript in a Professional Diploma in Education obtained from Bolton University in 2006.Just last year he completed a Masters of Science in Business Management (Entrepreneurship), at the University of Edinburgh Napier. His dissertation title was “Adoption and Use of Electronic Banking Services and Products in Zimbabwe.In February this year, Ambassador Angel received notification that he had passed his studies but the graduation could not take place because of the Covid-19 global pandemic which limits public gatherings.The awarding ceremony is now set to be held on July 7.The travelled Prophet is expected to use his vast experience in global evangelism to promote business and trade that will benefit the country.A businessman in his own right, Ambassador Angel told reporters, soon after an hour long meeting with President Mnangagwa on Monday that he was getting down to business.“We are kind of bringing in all our connections in business. The President has shown that he is able to pull from all ecosystems; from all areas of life.“The biggest problem that we find is that when a person is called Pastor, that is where it ends. People forget that I have two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh so I have vast knowledge in business,” he said.Salford, Bolton and Edinburgh Napier universities are some of the top universities in Europe. Herald, online, iHarare . Photo-President Mnangagwa is joined by the newly-appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe, Prophet Uebert Angel.