NICOLA STURGEON arrested as part of SNP finances probe

Police investigating the SNP finances have arrested former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.A Police Scotland statement said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, ​Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.READ MORE: SNP responds to Peter Murrell arrest as police search party HQ”The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.”A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon describes police probe as ‘unexpected and unwelcome’The former first minister’s arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April.Mr Murrell and MSP Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home – where a police tent was erected in the garden – and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.Yahoo

PHOTO-Ms Sturgeon attended a police interview by arrangement before being arrested BBC