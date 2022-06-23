NIGERIAN POLITICIAN CHARGED WITH plotting to harvest child’s organs in UK

FORMER NIGERIAN DEPUTY SENATE PRESIDENT , Lawyer Ike Ekweremadu (60) and wife charged with allegedly plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, has been charged alongside a second defendant, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation. BBC/ Independant More news to follow.