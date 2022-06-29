NKAYI FAMILY WHICH LOST 21 cattle through accidental poisoning, receives 16 cattle donated by farmers and well wishers to them.

In an event held in Bulawayo on Wednesday, a total of 16 cows were donated to the family and 12 were physically availed and kept in the kraals while one was expected to come on Wednesday evening.

According to a source who is part of the farmers that attended the event, another two cows which could not come on Wednesday will be brought in later and arrangements are in place that they are sent to Nkayi.

Another source also told this publication that one cow is in a quarantined area and will have to he sold /auctioned in that area.

The family also got cash donation amounting to R10 000.

The cattle that died were owned by three members of the Mpofu family in Nhlekisa Village and the tragic incident happened after a miscommunication between the person who bought the aluminium phosphide, the courier and finally the person who administered it led to the catastrophe.

One of the family members bought a grain-preserving pesticide in Bulawayo and gave it to one teenage boy to take it home. The young man forgot the message and when he got home, he said the contents were for dosing cattle.



