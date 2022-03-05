NO FLY ZONE- DECLARATION of Air space over a region meaning shooting of enemy aircraft and destroying enemy radar systems on the ground.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

NO FLY ZONE- DECLARATION of Air space over a region meaning shooting of enemy aircraft and destroying enemy radar systems on the ground. This is why NATO is not in support of a No Fly zone over Ukraine a non NATO member as that would set them at risk of direct attacks of Russian aircraft and effectively a war between Russia and the West, which no one wants in their hands. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

Leave a Comment