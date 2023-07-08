Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

Former South African President Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe should take lessons from its recent elections which produced disputed outcomes and deliver a vote which will make citizens “feel at home”.

Zuma, whose government brokered Zimbabwe’s now defunct unity government that subsisted between 2009 and 2013, is in Zimbabwe for the inaugural edition of the African Voluntary Carbon Emissions Forum being held in Victoria Falls.

The forum was also attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

South Africa’s third successive post-apartheid leader decried that too many Zimbabweans have had to leave their country because of political “disagreements”.

“Looking forward to the elections, particularly if you take where we come from, from Zimbabwe and what has been happening in Zimbabwe and we know that as a result of probably the disagreements, some Zimbabweans had to leave the country.

“I am hoping that when you come to elections, you would have looked at what happened in the last election and what were the short-comings; what were the mistakes and what were the other things and how to correct them so that in the next elections, you produce better results that will make all citizens feel at home, feel that we are part of the process and I am hoping Zimbabweans will do so,” said Zuma

Zimbabwe’s elections have in the past been discredited due to political violence and other electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema has urged Zimbabweans based in the neighbouring country to return home on polling day to decide their future

“No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here. They are their own liberators”