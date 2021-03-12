“NOBODY HAS ASKED THE BLACK PEOPLE what they think about the monarchy, that’s being reserved for the white historians.”

A member of the Duchess of Sussex’s staff sent an email to the BBC warning the corporation that “three middle-aged white men discussing issues of race” was not ideal.

The message was sent following Monday’s edition of the Today programme on Radio 4, broadcast just a few hours after the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview was aired on US television.

Four commentators were brought on to discuss the Duchess’s revelations about her mental health and experiences of racism, all of them male and three of them white.

The email, which was not a formal complaint, was sent to the corporation’s royal team in the hope that a broader range of voices might be used when discussing such sensitive issues in future.

The BBC said in a statement: “While we are contacted by PRs all the time, we would never confirm whether the representatives of anyone had been in touch. You mentioned contributors. We had a broad range of voices on our output and don’t believe there are any issues.”

But one source told The Sun: “To be told how to conduct its coverage by a PR person is a bit strange to say the least. This is the UK, not China.”

Monday’s edition of the Today programme featured Robert Hardman, 56, a writer for the Daily Mail, Charles Anson, 76, former press secretary to the Queen, and Dean Stott, 43, a friend of Prince Harry’s and a former soldier in the Special Forces.

Omid Scobie, 38, who is mixed race and co-authored the biography Finding Freedom, also made an appearance.

Trevor Philips, former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said the media generally was too reliant on black voices to discuss racism.

“The idea that only black people should be asked to speak about race and racial equality is the worst possible principal behind which the media should work,” he said.

“Stop putting people of colour in the ghetto. That is, when you want to hear a voice about race ‘let’s get the black guys in.’

“They should be getting the black guys in to talk about the economy, levelling up, the constitution, Scotland… That’s the real problem.

“Nobody has asked the black people what they think about the monarchy, that’s being reserved for the white historians.”

He added: “The media are only ever able to summon up people of colour to talk about white people’s racism. I’m very happy to hear white people talk about racism. It’s a white problem not a black problem.”

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of Stand Up To Racism, said it was vital to have black voices talking about issues of racism.

“Having more diverse voices, more black voices, more women, is always a step forward,” he said.

“Without them, it’s much harder to fight racism or sexism. The truth is that the biggest allegation here was one of racism within the Royal family.

“Somebody who understood the actual issues at play here would have been able to provide an important perspective.”

The most damaging allegation made by the Duchess came as she described discussions Prince Harry had with members of his family when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

The Duchess, 39, told Ms Winfrey: “We have in tandem the conversation that he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin would be when he was born.”

Mr Hardman described it as “a very loaded statement by the Duchess, conflating the issue of race with the issue of security, with the issue of title.”

He said of the interview: “It raises an awful lot of questions. I’m not quite sure what the ultimate aim was – whether it was to clear the air, to settle some scores.. It certainly hasn’t cleared the air.”

Mr Stott, who first met Prince Harry on a military training course and attended the couple’s wedding in May 2018, appeared reluctant to discuss the issue of race.

When asked about the couple’s comments about racism, Mr Stott acknowledged they had “touched” on the subject but appeared more concerned with criticising the media.

“There’s been misogyny, there’s been bigotry and now there’s this highlight of racism,” he said.

“We’ve seen it as well in the media. What really stood out to me was the close relationship the institution and the UK tabloids have. That’s what’s quite disturbing and I think that’s really what’s gaslighting a lot of the latest press.”

Mr Anson, the Queen’s press secretary from 1990 to 1997, said: “I certainly recall from the time of her wedding the overwhelming sense of welcome in the run up to the wedding for Meghan Markle and for their marriage. I think that was both evidence in the press and by the reaction of the public.

“I don’t think there’s a strand of racism in the royal household at all. It’s much more not in the main print and broadcast media. Such racism that exists tends to be most active on social media and tends to be individuals.”

When challenged, he acknowledged that such a view was not apparently held by the couple and said that it did need to be considered.

Mr Scobie described the moment Meghan mentioned the conversation about her son's skin colour as jaw-dropping. "It gives us a much deeper insight into the struggles they faced with the family themselves," he said.