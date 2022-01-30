NON VIOLENT PEACEFUL, CIVIL RESISTANCE TACTICS which Zimbabweans need to utilise in order to free themselves from Mnangagwa’s Militarised oppression. WAKE UP ZIMBABWE,

WAKE UP ZIMBABWE, THE DRACONIAN PATRIOTIC BILL, is legislation designed to criminalise and impose stiff penalties on Zimbabweans critical of the Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

I repeat, Wake up Zimbabwe, If anyone dreams of a great future for Zimbabwe, one that will give them along with their children and descendants, a great future, its time to Draconian Patriotic Bill is legislation designed to criminalise and impose stiff penalties on Zimbabweans critical of the Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. wake up Zimbabwe, you are having a bad dream!

Whether one is a rich , poor, black, white, male, female, any gender, tribe or religion, they face a common enemy to their future which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. The strongest weapon that the masses hold against oppressive authority in Zimbabwe is a simple No electoral reform, no vote stance.Continuously participating in elections without the much needed electoral reforms is nothing other than legitimising electoral fraud by the Mnangagwa Militarised Zanu PF regime.

Zanu pf must fall so we can restore democracy! The Patriotic Bill is simply, the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime seeking to survive the relentless onslaught by free voices like the www.newzimbabwevision.com Editor in Chief Sibusiso Ngwenya’ In the last two decades alone, thousands have been jailed, tortured, maimed, killed or vanished for standing up against this blood thirsty Zanu PF regime. Sibusiso Ngwenya is a fearless global voice that will not be silenced by this oppressive regime. Sibusiso Ngwenya has always, been fearlessly critical of the militarised Zanu pf regime from the time of the late former president Robert Mugabe and continues to speak out globally across mainstream and social media, while freely communicating with anyone irrespective of what country or regime they are in or represent, Zanu PF included about the much needed reforms needed in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe government may have repealed the draconian POSA Public Order and Security Act but we now have the Draconian Patriotic Bill, a piece of legislation designed to criminalise and impose stiff penalties on Zimbabweans critical of the Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime and silence fearless vocal people like Sibusiso Ngwenya who fearlessly speaks out about the suppression of human rights in the country.

The Draconian Patriotic Bill, criminalises, communicating with foreign governments , like exposing Human rights abuses which cause the imposition of sanctions as simply spreading false statements influencing foreign governments or any other such conduct aimed at undermining the country. Any conviction in relation to such charges would result in the imposition of stiff punitive measures against the alleged perpetrator. Wake up Zimbabwe, we face a common enemy , which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

No electoral reform, no vote! Iam a voice that will fearlessly speak out for the people! Whatever anyone needs to expose, I will always fearlessly share it for you. We have not come this far under a brutal oppressive Zanu pf regime , to now back down. Think about your children, the lost generation who are denied housing, electricity, health care, roads, employment, food freedom, basic needs, human rights and much more by the Mnangagwa militarised Zanu pf regime. All hese poor innocent defenceless souls, are the innocent victims of an oppressive system, Zanu pf must fall!

The military must rerurn to baracks where they belong and not in parliament and government. We can not be free with all thse guns and intimidation around us. The public should be free to hold voter education, campaign and gather freely without fear of the military or coercion as the norm.

Let no one ever fall under the false impression that without much needed Electoral reforms in Zimbabwe, there can ever be progress. Zimbabweans must escalate all peaceful economic Sabotage and cripple the system by making the nation impossible to govern until PEOPLE POWER, liberates us all.

Why would anyone especially diaspora Zimbabweans, invest or be stupid enough to risk investing their hard earned money , invite foreign partners or investors into a lawless, corrupt system led by the filthy rich militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf criminal regime who are moving very fast but going nowhere at all?

We as Zimbabweans must take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime in 2023 as its simply escorting the ruthless blood thirsty evil party to yet another defeat of the poor masses in 2023 as the custom ever since Independence on 18 April 1980 under Mugabe the master of Black Oppression, who forced Zimbabweans across the diaspora.

Worldwide, Zimbabweans need to ramp up the pressure against the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu PF regime by pressuring their respective governments whereever they are, to break ties with the oppressive regime.

Zimbabweans must demand for Zimbabwe embassies worldwide to be closed and the Zimbabwe government employees including the ambassadors, stripped of their diplomatic immunity and privileges, removed from the countries and sent back to Zimbabwe to live in the chaos back home.

Patriotic Bill or not, we all need to work together in closing all economic space from which the regime is benefiting while the ordinary people suffer. Economic sabotage must include identifying businesses or investments with links to the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa regime, pressing for economic sanctions against all such businesses and firmly discouraging any investment of finance or resources by International Investors including the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund, International Development Association (IDA) , Non Governmental organisations (NGOs and more Institutions and individuals.

Short of Zimbabweans peacefully crashing this regime by making Zimbabwe ungovernable , the system will not budge an inch. Its either we as Zimbabweans take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive force in 2023. The militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime originally led by the three retired trained soldiers, President Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and the recently disgraced and resigned Vice President Mohadi, is a highly oppressive regime.

I have always stated that Zimbabwe gained Independence from the British on 18 April 1980 when Black Mugabe took over from white Ian Smith but nothing changed, same evil , different colour but for Zimbabweans, we are now 42 years into oppression by the ‘Better Blacks’ who use the same oppressive laws and system to keep their own kith and kin down, while they monopolise all wealth and power.

Basically Zanu pf is a well entrenched military dictatorship, oppressive regime which came into power by the BULLET and thats why the people have continuously lost elections to the militarised Zanu pf regime since 1980. A BALLOT will not unseat a military dictatorship. 2023 general elections will change nothing, the people will only participate in an already flawed election , set up by the regime, to legitimise yet another stolen election.

The people need to remember that these few powerful military figures are filthy rich multimillionaires, who own massive free farmland, businesses, mines, and are guilty of past crimes against humanity including the gukurahundi genocide in the early 1980s soon after independence where the tribalist Shona Fifth Brigade butchered over 20, 000 unarmed Ndebeles across Midlands and Matebeleland provinces. Unless the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf is dismantled, we are simply moving very fast but getting nowhere. Zanu pf must fall and that starts with all opposition uniting and standing their ground.

Lest you forget, the Vice President who is also the Minister of Health, Constantine Chiwenga was the then commander of One Brigade in Bulawayo, a key logistics centre for all Fifth Brigade attacks in Matebeleland.The same military figures built up their wealth through the Chiadzwa diamond fields when they massacred civilians to drive them off the diamond fields using helicopter gunships in broad daylight as the military took over the diamond fields, hence why the big fish are filthy rich multimillionaires, who own private jets, helicopters, latest models of vehicles, farms, businesses and more.

They are not prepared to give away Zimbabwe a mineral rich land to the democratic people of Zimbabwe as they fear being hauled before the law and International Crime Bodies to face prosecution for their crimes against humanity, hence the Patriotic Bill.These oppressive dark forces fear that a restoration of the Rule of Law in Zimbabwe would lead to them losing their ill gotten wealth to the people. They are not ready to accept this and so they are always ready to kill in order to protect their ill gotten wealth and set up their families and descendants while the rest of Zimbabwe suffer.

If opposition could understand this simple back ground, then all opposition would unite and work as one against a common enemy, which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime by calling for round table talks with the generals and granting them immunity against all prosecution for past crimes against humanity, assuring them that their ill gotten wealth will not be touched when the people take back the motherland from this dictatorship. No Patriotic Bill would silence a fearless voice like mine. A united opposition should then have a caretaker government ready to take over when the military step down and all army return to barracks. It is important to swiftly bring in , much needed, Electoral Reforms, open up the rural areas to opposition, and activists, demilitarise rural areas, dismantle the whole Zanu pf structures from the head all the way down to the most basic structures such as the rural headmen, update the voters roll and avail the voters disc for scrutiny.

If you dream of a great future for yourself, children and descendants, Wake up Zimbabwe, you are having a bad dream! Rich , poor, black, white, male, female, any gender, tribe or religion, we face a common enemy which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. No electoral reform, no vote! Zanu pf must fall! DISCUSS-

Our key leverage as a peaceful people is to stand in solidarity with the sanctions regime , which is aimed by Western Powers at encouraging the Zimbabwe Government, and all oppressors involved in human rights abuses to respect democratic principles and institutions and Respect for the rule of law which we have voted for all these years but the regime denies us.

Zimbabwe needs to implement credible political and economic reforms demanded by opposition. Above all Zanu PF regime needs to allow external votes by over 5 million Zimbabweans across the world at their local Zimbabwe Embassies. They have continuously denied the diaspora any voting platform because the majority of millions in the diaspora, fled Zanu pf and only want to have their say through voting.

Its all very that the largest opposition led by Nelson Chamisa is now called the CITIZENS COALITION for CHANGE (CCC) but it defeats the purpose of any vote, if the Chamisa led opposition continues to walk blindly into elections where they already know, its a given defeat for opposition as Zanu PF are known riggers.

Why drag the poor support base into voting in yet another flawed election, when CITIZENS COALITION for CHANGE (CCC) should actually be leading the call for a united opposition who can unseat the oppressors through people power then have a caretaker government in place to run things while setting up real and credible elections, which could be held 6 months to a year later, less the oppressive, draconian regime.

We cannot afford to yet again legitimise another stolen victory in 2023,… No reforms, no vote!. Need I say more? DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya