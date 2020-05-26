NONSENSE!-ZIM PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS, Zimbabwe suffers from unwarranted interference and illegal sanctions imposed as punishment for reclaiming land

NONSENSE!-ZIM PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS, Zim suffers from unwarranted interference and endure illegal sanctions imposed as punishment for reclaiming land

www.newzimbabwevision.com , says this is yet another clear example of the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf militarised regime. Already we know that , the Minister of Foreign Affairs, RTD General Sibusiso Moyo says the recent abduction of Movement for Democratic Change female officials was a stage-managed theatrical display meant to tarnish the image of the Zimbabwe Government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, also a former war veteran, whose deputies are trained soldiers, war veterans Vice President Makhado and Vice President Chiwenga, has castigated the West for meddling in the internal affairs of African countries and called on Africans to deepen the culture of democracy and good governance as taught by the continent’s founding fathers.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says that, the November 2017 ‘Coup that never was a coup’ was the clearest sign to the wise, that the removal of the late former President Mugabe, was nothing other than a change of the President to Mnangagwa, his right hand man for over fifty years, therefore no change as the system remained in place. I have always warned the public that the Zanu pf militarised regime has always been in place since 18 April 1980 when the military dictatorship began and they came into power by the war of liberation – ‘BULLET’. The ‘BALLOT’ cannot remove the ‘BULLET’ and thats why the Zanu pf military regime keeps rigging elections and winning throughout, while butchering people in elections, widespread genocides such as the gukurahundi genocide where over 20,000 unarmed Ndebeles were butchered by the tribalist Fifth Brigade led by the now Minister of Lands and Agriculture , Perrance Shiri the Retired Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander.

Zanu pf is led by the Vice President Chiwenga, a Rtd Army General. The real power in Zimbabwe is the military, who determine through the Zanu pf Politburo, which minister or political leader must be removed, who should be a minister and who should lead Zanu pf or the country. They will kill if their plans are subverted. It is really unfortunate that people keep going to the polls knowing that there have been no Electoral reforms and rural areas which are primarily Zanu pf space are not open to campaigns by the opposition, while at the same time, over five million Zimbabweans across the disapora, have no external voting rights, not forgetting that the majority are in forced exile, fleeing for their lives, while some fled unemployment and others are seeking a better life free of Zanu pf unconstitutionalism and Lack of Respect for the Rule of law along with Zanu pf lack of Democracy. Any election without addressing these issues, is simply escorting Zanu pf to another victory or stolen election..wake up Zimbabwe!

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union, Mnangagwa said former colonial powers had no authority to lecture Africa on democracy as the continent had fought to achieve the democracy being enjoyed to this day.

Africans should not be shy to express the rich cultural heritage, languages and identities, he added.

He said Zimbabwe continued to suffer from unwarranted interference and endure illegal sanctions imposed as punishment for reclaiming land.

“However, we are buoyed by the fact that we have re-united with our land, which is now irreversibly reposed into our hands, we its true owners,” he said.

“As we commemorate and celebrate the unity of our continent, we in Zimbabwe deeply thank our SADC region and the whole continent of Africa for standing with us. Africa has rejected and denounced the sanctions against Zimbabwe and the Sudan, urging those responsible for these illegal, heinous measures to immediately lift them without conditionalities.

“They are illegal, unjust, spiteful and undeserved. Above all, they go against the grain and spirit of civilized international relations as espoused in the United Nations Charter. We reiterate that sanctions have no place in modern international relations.”

He said Zimbabwe also continued to pursue robust cooperation with its neighbours and the continent as a whole; subscribing to a fully integrated continent of Africa.

“We must now urgently consolidate the implementation of cross-border projects, to improve our road networks, water, energy and ICT infrastructure, among others. This will inevitably accelerate multi-faceted sustainable development in the region and on the continent,” he said. – Xinhua