NURSE WAGES –
ZIMBABWE- ZW$33,000 or (US$165) per month.

NAMIBIA, 22,000 Namibian dollars ,or (US$1,472) per month

SOUTH AFRICA -R28,470, (US$1,887) per month

UNITED KINGDOM average £2,583 (US$3,472) per month

