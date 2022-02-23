- 3O,899 THIRTY thousand, eight hundred and ninety nine unlicenced drivers arrested in one week since 15 February 2022.
- LONDON SOLICITOR injected his blood into supermaket food, causing £500,000 damage
- NURSE WAGES-Zimbabwe ZW$33,000 or US$165 ,per month
- SOUTH AFRICA'S RICKY RICK (34) has died from an apparent suicide, the Sunday World Newspaper reports
- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S son in law faces contempt of court of Parliament charges
NURSE WAGES –
ZIMBABWE- ZW$33,000 or (US$165) per month.
NAMIBIA, 22,000 Namibian dollars ,or (US$1,472) per month
SOUTH AFRICA -R28,470, (US$1,887) per month
UNITED KINGDOM average £2,583 (US$3,472) per month