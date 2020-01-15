NUST PRO Vice Chancellor , Dr Gatsha Mazithulela Nyandeni, Appointed as deputy director General in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed (Nust)’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Gatsha Mazithulela Nyandeni as deputy director General in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Remember back in 2015, Gatsha Mazithulela, managed to successfully beat 13 other candidates to the post of National University of Science and Technology (Nust)'s Pro-Vice-Chancellor but the now exiled , then Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo acted unlawfully when he allegedly blocked the appointment of Gatsha Mazithulela as National University of Science and Technology (Nust)'s Pro-Vice-Chancellor, even though the Nust council chair Mike Ndubiwa had confirmed Mazithulela's appointment and Moyo's approval in his letter dated September 8, 2015, and copied to Higher and Tertiary Education secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga, Sibusiso Ngwenya

