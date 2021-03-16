NYARADZO FUNERAL GROUP which buries housands of Zimbabweans, donates PPEs to Zimpapers-hmn-marketing?

ZIMPAPERS Group has received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Nyaradzo Group meant to protect employees from the Covid-19.

The PPEs were handed over to ZIMPAPERS Group in Harare yesterday morning.

Receiving the donation, ZIMPAPERS Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke commended Nyaradzo for the gesture, adding that everyone had a responsibility in combating the spread of Covid-19.

“We really appreciate the gesture and as you said, it is the responsibility of every Zimbabwean, corporates and individuals to ensure that we combat the effects of Covid-19,” he said.

Handing over the donation, Nyaradzo Group Human Resources Executive Ms Kuda Chanakira said her organisation was happy to donate the PPEs to the media giant.

“On behalf of Nyaradzo Group, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to you for providing this platform to lend our voice to the ongoing effort to fight Covid-19,” she said.

“Our business experience and observation of various stakeholders has shown us that employees are the most vulnerable individuals during this coronavirus pandemic. “As such, it is our prime desire to see organisations doing more to protect the most valuable organizational asset, which is the employee.” herald