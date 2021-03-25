‘OFFICER-IN-CHARGE MASH WEST armory, inspector Clive Kadambure arrested over smuggling 6 automatic rifles to Mozambique’

The duo were arrested by police details at Gonarezhou. It is alleged that they were trying 2 smuggle firearms to Mozambique on 15 March 2021.

Kadambure, who was arrested last Tuesday, is in custody after being denied bail. He is jointly charged with his wife, Shyness Kadambure, a teacher at Alaska Primary School in Chinhoyi.

According to State papers, Shyness buried Kadambure’s CZ service pistol and 58 x .375 Honardy Ruger ammunition rounds at the couple’s Hunyani Infil house garden.

“Accused persons’ possession of ammunition on its own should be treated as serious considering the circumstances leading to the recovery of the ammunition,” read the State papers.

“Accused one is being linked to the recovered six automatic rifles at Sango Border Post in Mwenezi, Masvingo, where an investigation is in progress under ZRP Mwenezi CR 57 l/03/21 and CID Mwenezi DR 18/03/21.”

Being in possession of firearm it’s a high criminal offence considering the circumstances leading the recovery. – Shelton Muchena