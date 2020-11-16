- ONE of Binga district's long serving chiefs, Chief Sinamagonde 78 of Lusulu has died .
- SIX MINE WORKERS ARE REPORTEDLY STILL TRAPPED IN a mine shaft which collapsed last Tuesday at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini.
- SA HAS ISSUED AN ARREST WARRANT for millionaire pastor Shepard Bushiri, who skipped bail and fled home to Malawi.
- THREE Gweru City Council (GCC) employees died on the spot after a tyre burst and car crash into a tree at the 98km peg along Harare- Masvingo road.
- DIARRHOEA KILLS 13 IN BULAWAYO : -high alert for a typhoid outbreak as the city continue due to water problems.
Chief Sinamagonde had been unwell for a long time and succumbed while on admission to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane on Friday morning.
Chief Siansali of Kariyangwe, a neighbouring ward to Lusulu confirmed the death.
“As Matabeleland North particularly Binga, we have lost one of our own. We lost Chief Sinamagonde on Friday around 9am and the tentative day of burial is Wednesday,” said Chief Siansali.He said more details will be availed by family.
Lusulu ward councillor Anthony Sibanda said the chief had been unwell for some time.
Binga has 17 chiefs administering over 25 wards.
The district is now short of two chiefs following the death of Chief Binga in December last year following a long illness. – newzimbabwe