ONE pupil died on the spot and four others were injured after they were hit by a car while waiting for transport at Zhombe East turnoff.

ONE pupil died on the spot while four others escaped with injuries after they were hit by a car while waiting for transport at Zhombe East turnoff.

The incident happened at a bus stop on Friday at the 50km peg, along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road around 4PM.

The pupils, who were coming from school, were waiting at the bus stop for transport to take them home when the tragic incident happened.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter.

“One juvenile, who was on his way from school, died on the spot while four others were injured when they were hit by a motor vehicle while they were waiting for transport at a bus stop. The accident occurred at 50km peg on June 24 at around 4PM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Irvine Phiri (45) was driving a Mazda Familia motor vehicle along Gokwe – Kwekwe road with four passengers on board.

“It is alleged that upon approaching the 50km peg, he lost control resulting in the vehicle, veering off the road and hit the five children,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said all five children fell on the tarred road.

“Tinotenda Siphelani died on the spot while the other four sustained multiple injuries,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the matter was reported to the police.

“The body of the deceased was conveyed to Zhombe Mission Hospital awaiting post-mortem. The four injured were also rushed to the same hospital for treatment. They were further referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for further management,” he said.

Police, he said, are appealing to drivers to exercise maximum caution and adhere to all road traffic regulations.

“Drivers are reminded to reduce speed when approaching pedestrians and school children,” he said.



