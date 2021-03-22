ONLY A FOOLISH Zimbabwean diaspora would risk investing in a corrupt militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf oppressive system,..Nonsense,..do so at your own risk!

It has been a long run for the Zimbabwean diaspora, average 21 years since fleeing the ruthless Mugabe now Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. Lest you forget, the diaspora Zimbabweans are still denied postal voting. No Reforms have been implemented and opposition are still not able to conduct voter education and campaigns in the militarised Zanu pf rural areas.

The military clearly now belong to public areas and parliament and not the barracks. Unless and until Zimbabwe addresses these critical matters, it would be foolish to risk investing a penny in this lawless, militarised oppressive corrupt Mnangages Zanu pf regime.

Removing Mugabe and replacing him with Mnangagwa changed nothing, it’s the same system in place.

Wake up Zimbabweans. You have come a long way, don’t back down! The system must be dismantled. We need to step up our efforts in making Zimbabwe ungovernable until the electoral playfield is levelled,

Ignore the falsehood that Zanu pf removed and the diaspora are able to safely come back home. 2023 is near, lets ramp up the fight against this blood thirsty evil regime. Zanu pf must go!

How stupid a Zimbabwean does one have to be to believe propaganda that, Zimbabweans working and living outside their country are willing to invest back home and boost the economy, as long as there is a good environment according to the International Organization for Migration in Southern Africa?

More than two million Zimbabweans are estimated to be in neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, while thousands are based in the UK, Australia, and Canada among other nations.

Zimbabwe’s economy is currently bleeding due to a lack of foreign investment.

The IOM’s Southern Africa regional director, Charles Kwenin has met with Zimbabwean government officials and says citizens outside the country want to spend money back home.

IOM Southern Africa director Charles Kwenin said, “Zimbabwe has very huge human resources capacity in neighbouring countries abroad and everywhere. And there are really very willing and to support and make a contribution to their home country.”

“Their contribution is welcome whichever way through remittances, skills transfers, social remittances and even foreign direct investments in the country. So these are things we think it’s important but it will also be important that before we do this we get the right environment.”

He said the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on migrants because cross-border trading is what supports many Zimbabwean families.

Kwenin said, “there are a lot of income and support source of livelihoods that migration provides through informal cross border traders most of them are women and this corona that has resulted in lockdowns and closure of borders has serious social-economic impact on cross-border traders”.

In Zimbabwe, the IOM is partnering with a farming foundation to help train migrant returnees and rural communities to generate an income.

The organization is also assisting the country by providing personal protective equipment, sanitisers and water at all border posts regarded as high-risk areas for COVID-19.

Zimbabwe’s total number of infections currently stands at over 36,000 while there have been about 1,500 deaths. Wake up Zimbabwe! You’ve been warned! Sibusiso Ngwenya. Source – eNCA