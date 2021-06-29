- ONWARDS, UPWARDS And forward Britain goes to Rome to the Euro Final after beating Germany 2:0 with Sterling and Kane's goals.
- FIRST WHITE cop convicted for killing a Black person Dalian Atkinson by tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head jailed for eight years.
- SCIENTISTS HAVE DETECTED rare black hole and neutron star collisions sighted twice in 10 days
- HUNDREDS WERE LEFT HOMELESS this week as Mnangagwa's militarised Zanu pf regime demolished Houses in Diamond Park, Melfort between Harare and Marondera Zimbabwe.
- South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the highest court in the country.
ONWARDS, UPWARDS And forward Britain goes to Rome to the Euro Final after beating Germany 2:0 with Sterling and Kane’s goals. Sibusiso Ngwenya.