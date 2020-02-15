OPPOSITION MDC-ALLIANCE HAS BEEN CAPTURED BY THE ZANU PF G40 cabal, amid indications that the cabal kingpins funded the opposition outfit and did consultancy work ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Former editor of The Sunday Mail Edmund Kudzayi, an MDC-Alliance sympathiser basing on his social media posts, alleged that the self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, mobilised funds for the opposition party.

Mr Kudzayi on Twitter said: “Where did the money come from? It was raised by Jonathan Moyo. One unknown fact is that Jonathan Moyo did not want to publicly support the MDC in 2018, preferring to watch from the terraces.

“It took me four months, January to April 2018, to persuade him to help actively, after which #KwekweHim, #KutongwaKwaro (and) #Excelgate were born.”

In response, Prof Moyo said: “It’s an open secret that my TL in these streets actively supported @nelsonchamisa’s candidature in 2018. No regrets or apologies. On the media campaign you cite, I got other comrades to also give their support. For example, @PatrickZhuwao paid USD6k for radio ads on @ZiFMStereo!”

The expose vindicated former MDC vice president Mr Obert Gutu, who overtly disclosed that the MDC-A had been captured by the vanquished G40 faction.

“Some people thought that I was lying,” said Mr Gutu speaking to The Herald yesterday.



“Now the chickens have come home to roost and it has been authenticated by a known G40 sympathiser (Mr Kudzayi) that the MDC Alliance presidential candidate was bankrolled by die-hard G40 architects during his 2018 presidential campaign. To some of us, this was always a public secret.”

Impeccable sources say Prof Moyo is now Mr Chamisa’s advisor, a move which has caused divisions in the party.

Many meetings were held between senior MDC-A members and G40 elements in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi.

Mr Gutu said during the meetings, large sums of money exchanged hands, with the bulk being donated by G40 architects not reaching the MDC-A’s conventional campaign fund account.

“This is the main reason why key G40 operatives such as Shadreck Mashayamombe, Jeppy Jaboon, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Dzikamai Mavhaire and many others, now occupy very senior positions in the MDC-Alliance.”

Political analyst Mr Godwills Masimirembwa criticised Prof Moyo.

“Today he is with this political philosophy and ideological outlook, and tomorrow he changes,” he said. herald

