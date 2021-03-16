- 'Met cop in the Sarah Everard search in Kent removed from their duties after allegedly sharing an "inappropriate graphic" with colleagues'.
- NYARADZO FUNERAL GROUP which buries housands of Zimbabweans, donates PPEs to Zimpapers-hmn-marketing?
- KARIBA VILLAGERS urged to use pungent/ irritants, garlic, ginger, chili, herbs and bees to ward off elephants in human settlements or fields.
- A Gokwe man (21) who fatally axed 5 people and 2 cows in one night has been spared jail as he was mentally ill when he committed the crimes in March 2020.
- BORROWDALE: Tracy Carr, owner of Lewisam Motors in Harare, with her son, Norman, killed her other son, Dylyn then buried the body in a shallow grave at their Borrowdale home
OVER 25 400 illegal panners and machete gangs arrested in the first quater of the year 2021 for various illegal activities, including dealing in foreign currency, in a move aimed at ridding the country of malcontents.
OVER 25 400 illegal panners and machete gangs arrested in the first quater of the year 2021 for various illegal activities, including dealing in foreign currency, in a move aimed at ridding the country of malcontents.
MORE than 25 400 illegal panners and machete gangs have so far been arrested by police this year for various illegal activities, including dealing in foreign currency, in a move aimed at ridding the country of malcontents.
This year, touts, unscrupulous fuel dealers, motorists with unregistered vehicles and those found with dangerous weapons, have also been arrested under various police operations.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ZRP will continue intensifying some of its operations which include; ‘No to unregistered motor vehicles’, ‘No to touts’, ‘No to unscrupulous fuel dealers’, ‘No to illegal forex dealers’, ‘No to dangerous weapons’, ‘No to machete gangs’ and ‘No to cross-border crimes’. Herald