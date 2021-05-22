- BLACKS AT , BULAWAYO OLD NIC MINE accuse their white South African managers of racially abusing them, among other unfair labour practices.
- SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT WORKS TO RECTIFY A SECURITY FLAW which could allow people to edit Covid vaccination status certificates.
- A warrant of arrest was issued yesterday for former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira, at present in South Africa on official Parliamentary business, after she failed to attend court for her trial on corruption-related offences although the State agreed last week that her bail conditions could be modified so she had her diplomatic passport back.
- FORMER BBC DIRECTOR GENERAL Lord Hall, resigns following reports into 1995 BBC-Panorama interview with Princess Diana.
- OVER 50 MILLION COVID VACCINES ADMINISTERED IN England making it the biggest and most important National effort-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
OVER 50 MILLION COVID VACCINES ADMINISTERED IN England making it the biggest and most important National effort-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
OVER 50 MILLION COVID VACCINES ADMINISTERED IN England making it the biggest and most important National effort-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.