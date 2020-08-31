OXFORD UNIVERSITY, LEADING VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROFESSOR Sarah Gilbert warns of rising animal-to-human coronavirus threat due to an increasing risk of outbreaks spreading from animals to people as globalisation continues.

“Greater population density, greater travel, deforestation – all of these things make it more likely that these outbreaks will happen and then something will spread,” she told The Independent.

“Because of the way things have been going in the world, it’s more likely we’ll have zoonotic infections causing outbreaks in the future.”

Most researchers believe Covid-19 emerged in bats and infected humans via another animal, probably in a market in Wuhan, China.

Officials from the World Health Organisation have grilled scientists in the region about the origins of the virus after the body launched an investigation into the start of the pandemic.

Other deadly diseases such as Ebola, Sars and the West Nile Virus have also originated in animals.

The Oxford project is awaiting results of phase three trials of its vaccine and, if a high level of efficacy is proven, the team hopes it could be available be the end of the year.

Oxford’s pharmaceutical partner in the project, AstraZeneca, has committed to producing two billion doses by next summer.

The vaccine is being trialled in tens of thousands of volunteers in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and the US.

Ministers have already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine to be rushed out in the UK if it gets the all-clear.

Other vaccines in development have entered into the same stage, and Professor Gilbert said there was a “very good chance” some would prove effective.

“We’ve seen good levels of neutralising antibodies, we’re seeing strong T cell responses from some of them. If this works, other vaccines will also work. We expect there to be multiple vaccines,” she told the paper. yahoo

