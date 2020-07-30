PAC (PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COUNCIL), FORMER AGRIBANK CEO , Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba has died.PAC (PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COUNCIL), FORMER AGRIBANK CEO , Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba has died.

He had been suffering from kidney illness for the past 12 years.

Malaba was also a members of the PAC (Presidential Advisory Council).

Sandton based business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere took to Twitter to mourn Malaba saying, “MR. SAM MALABA is no more. I have learned like many that Mr. Malaba has passed on. Life is a dash, one is born2die yet it is human not to celebrate when a journey lived has touched so many. I can only join the family& friends in saying MHSRIEP.”

United Refineries Limited CEO Busisa Moyo also wrote on Twitter that, “Hard to accept he is gone. A fellow president at the Bankers Association. Instrumental in the Lima Debt conversations in 2015-2017. Served with us on PAC (Presidential Advisory Council). Former AgriBank CEO. May the Lord strengthen the family at this time of loss. The memory of you lives!”

According to Herald Malaba held many positions throughout his career. He was the vice-chair of the Sadc/DFRC board of trustees from 2008 to 2009, Lupane State University council chair since 2007, Institute of Bankers (Zimbabwe) council chair from 2008 to 2014 and Fidelity Printers and Refiners Limited director from 1998 to 2004.

He also sat on the Deposit Protection Scheme board from 1998 to 2004, St Lucia Park board from 2000 to 2004, PTA Bank 1993 to 1995, Zimbabwe Development Bank board 1988 to 1993, and was the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe president from 2014 to 2016. – Byo24