Passion Java, a self-proclaimed prophet and close ally of President Mnangagwa threatens to commit suicide if Mnangagwa loses 23/08/23 Presidential election.
Java wrote on his Facebook page saying, “Kana ED akasahwina ndiriku zvisungirira”( if ED loses l will commit suicide). Java is not knew to controversy as he recently chanted “Pamberi neMbavha for ED at a rally in Harare and Mnangagwa went on to denounce his slogan.
Meanwhile, in the presidential race, incumbent Mnangagwa, 80, faces a challenge from the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, 45, whom he beat by a razor-thin margin in the last election.
