PASTOR DIYA of (RCCG), 52, his daughter Comfort , 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel , 16, died in the pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirol, Spain

PASTOR GABRIEL DIYA Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), 52, his daughter Comfort Diya , 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died in the pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola allegedly afterthe young girl got into difficulties and the family members died trying to save her.

The church said Mr Diya was also the parish pastor at Open Heavens, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London, and he was survived by his wife, assistant pastor Olubunmi Diya, and another daughter.

Mr Diya was a pastor in south-east LondonThe hotel owners described the incident as a “tragic accident”.

Police said divers retrieved Comfort’s swimming hat from the pool pump but investigators had found nothing wrong with the pool, which has since reopened.

Because the pool is a very small one, lifeguards were “not necessary” so there were none present, a spokesman for the Spanish Civil Guard told the BBC.

The UK Foreign Office said it was supporting a British woman in Spain, thought to be the children’s mother.

Mr Diya and his daughter were both British passport holders while his son had an American passport.

Local journalist Fernando Torres told the BBC it was a shocking scene.

“The resort workers heard the screaming and they tried to do CPR [resuscitation] as well, but they couldn’t help them,” he said.

“Then the emergency doctors came and they tried for 30-35 minutes, but they couldn’t revive them.”bbc/ REUTERS